Keeler Notes: Celebrate the holidays at Keeler Tavern

The holidays are a busy season — friends and family to entertain, gifts to buy, meals to cook. The holiday festivities at KTHC begin the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 24, when the museum, freshly decorated for the holiday season, will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m.

Christmas events begin in earnest on Friday, Dec. 1, with Christmas at the Tavern. Part of Downtown Ridgefield’s Holiday Stroll, the museum will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Tour the historic rooms, festively decorated for the holidays, search out the holiday mice in an I Spy game, and warm up with a cup of hot cider and a donut (available for purchase).

One of the museum’s most anticipated holiday traditions, Christmas Luncheons and Holiday Boutique, takes place Tuesday, Dec. 5, to Saturday, Dec. 9. Guests enjoy a special meal, featuring KTHC’s famous cranberry chutney. There are two seatings daily, 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., so there is plenty of room for groups of all sizes. Seatings do fill up, so reserve early at keelertavernmuseum.org.

The museum’s gift shop triples in size during the holiday season with the Holiday Boutique. Early Shopper Days begin Monday, Nov. 27. Beginning Dec. 5, talented local crafters add their wares for a truly unique selection of gifts for everyone.

Three local artists, Nancy Moore, Cynthia Mullins and Rachel Volpone, are exhibiting their work in a show titled Living Color, this year’s Holiday Art Show in the Cass Gilbert Carriage Barn. The show begins on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m. with an artists’ reception, and will be open Dec. 5 to 9. All artwork is available for purchase, as are greeting cards by Tina Cobelle-Sturges.

On Dec. 14 and 15 at 6 p.m., kids are invited to hop on The Polar Express to the North Pole. At Santa’s Workshop, kids will enjoy a holiday craft, games and refreshments before gathering in front of the fireplace to hear the story of The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg. Reservations required.