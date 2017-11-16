Founders Hall: The Fall of the Confederacy

Novelist William McEachern returns to Founders Hall on Friday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. to discuss the American Civil War, the backdrop for his latest book, Caledonia Lost: The Fall of the Confederacy. This is the third novel in his critically acclaimed New Caledonia series, an epic tale that follows MacDonald clan members from 18th-Century Scotland through their migration to America, where they walk the Great Wagon Road and finally settle in North and South Carolina.

Caledonia Lost tells the tale of a Scot in the trenches of Petersburg reflecting on life, love and the Civil War. In the seminar, which is sponsored by Union Savings Bank, McEachern will draw on his extensive research for the book to discuss the Battle at Gettysburg and Robert E. Lee’s plan for July 3, 1863.

An avid reader of history, McEachern thoroughly researches and travels extensively to lend authenticity and realism to his works. A resident of Florida, he practiced trusts and estates and tax law for nearly 40 years before becoming a full-time historian and writer of historical fiction.

Founders Hall will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24.