AED grant program aids Ridgefield nonprofits

Your Home CPR LLC is offering a grant to provide a Ridgefield charity, faith-based organization, or other non-profit organization with an automated external defibrillator (AED). As a Ridgefield-based business, Your Home CPR said, it recognizes the importance of having access to these life-saving devices throughout the community.

Each year, approximately 350,000 people experience sudden cardiac arrest. Immediate

cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and early defibrillation with an AED can more than double a victim’s chance of survival. For every minute that passes without CPR and defibrillation, the chances of survival decrease by 7% to 10%.

Ridgefield organizations are invited to apply for this grant now through Dec. 15. One applicant will be selected to receive an AED for its facility as well as CPR training for members of the organization. Additional information and the online grant application may be found at www.YourHomeCPR.com.

Your Home CPR LLC provides CPR and first aid training at its Ridgefield training site and throughout the tri-state area. As an American Heart Association training site and an American Red Cross licensed training partner, Your Home CPR has provided training and certification to more than 2,000 individuals throughout calendar year 2017.