Pizza truck receives renewed permit

Tivoli Pizza of Danbury received the Board of Selectmen’s approval for renewal of a lapsed vendor’s permit to operate a mobile pizza truck in Ridgefield.

Applicant Junio Filgueira appeared before the Board of Selectmen Nov. 8, following a lengthy public hearing on the proposed horse or “hooved animal” ordinance, and after a brief conversation got the board’s approval — renewing a vendor’s permit that had been expired a couple of months.

Tivoli Pizza is at 79 Newtown Road in Danbury, and Filgueira lives in Ridgefield on Longview Drive.

There are eight other mobile food vendors approved by the town to work in Ridgefield.

“This year we did mostly private parties,” Filgueira told the selectmen.

The Tivoli truck had also sold pizza at some public events, like Family Fun Day, he added.

“We used to do Ballard Park, with the music. This year we didn’t,” he said.

“You don’t roam the neighborhoods?” First Selectman Rudy Marconi asked.

“No,” said Filgueira.

“Business is good?” Selectman Bob Hebert asked.

“Business is good,” Filgueira said with a laugh, “but I think I’m going to sell it and buy a few horses.”