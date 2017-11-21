The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Democrats say ‘thanks’ for Election Day voting

By The Ridgefield Press on November 21, 2017

To the Editor:

We, the four Democrats who will serve on Ridgefield’s Board of Finance, thank all those who exercised their right to vote in our participatory democracy. We also thank those who voted for Sean Connelly and Amy Macartney Freidenrich for recognizing their diverse backgrounds, qualifications and leadership skills. We are all dedicated to serving our community.

In fulfilling the Board of Finance’s responsibility for the “long term financial condition of the town,” we promise to listen to your input, study budgets and issues, and analyze facts, trends, and data in our review of all spending.

We encourage voters to continue your participation in the budget process, which begins with development of town and school proposed budgets in January and culminates in the Board of Finance recommending overall spending and resulting tax levels, without line-item authority, to voters for approval in May. Under the current Democratic Board of Finance majority, all budgets have passed, tax increases have been in line with inflation, and debt has been reduced according to plan.

The Board of Finance’s role is not about partisan issues. We will focus intently on the most efficient and valuable use of our taxes and resources. Voters always have the ultimate say. We truly appreciate your continued confidence and trust.

David Ulmer
Jessica Mancini

Sean Connelly
Amy Macartney Freidenrich

