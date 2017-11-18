Letter: An honor to serve

To the Editor:

To the voters of Ridgefield, thank you to all those who gave support when asked, and to the numerous who did so without being asked. I appreciate your confidence and pledge to continue to make land use decisions that are reasonable, responsible, unaffected by personal agenda, and in the best interest of Ridgefield.

Being elected to serve is an honor and a privilege, as well as a deep responsibility. I am always mindful that while I come forward as a volunteer, I continue as a commissioner only with your support.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve.

Rebecca Mucchetti