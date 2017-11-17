Suites on Grove celebrates opening

On Oct. 19, community business leaders, government officials, friends, and family gathered at 38C Grove Street to celebrate the grand opening of Suites on Grove — 13 new executive offices.

Attendees met the owners of the property and the Suites on Grove.

Catered by The Sand Wedge, the event included tours of the contemporary Suites, conference room, networking lounge, and coffee bar.

Suites on Grove offers an annual license for $700 to $1,350 monthly.

To schedule a tour of the property, call Bob Cascella at 203-731-7492 or email SuitesonGrove[email protected]