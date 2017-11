The National Charity League’s Ridgefield chapter celebrated its newest members, the Class of 2023, during the league’s annual ‘kidnapping’ event — a longstanding fall tradition.

Ridgefield girls in their sophomore year at Ridgefield High School awakened sleepy seventh grade girls, dressed them up, marched them down Main Street, and concluded with breakfast at Dimitri’s. Fun (and yawns) were had by all as the girls kicked off their NCL experience.