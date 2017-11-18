The Ridgefield Press

Running Co. promotes Taborsak

By The Ridgefield Press on November 18, 2017

Kellie Taborsak

Ridgefield Running Company has promoted Kellie Taborsak to operations manager, where she will be responsible for managing operation procedures and policy activities.

“Kellie adds an integral component to managing two stores. Her promotion has played a key role in the opening of ‘everywear on main,’ and I am excited to promote her to this important position,” said Megan Searfoss, owner of Ridgefield Running Company.

Taborsak joined Ridgefield Running Company in early 2016 as a “fit specialist” and rose to managing the receiving part of the business.

