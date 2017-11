Boehringer Ingelheim has received a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the 10th time, and has been designated a 2018 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

Administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the CEI is a national benchmarking report on corporate policies and practices related to workplace equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning/queer (LGBTQ) employees.