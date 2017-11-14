CT’s Beardsley Zoo receives $10,000 grant

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo today announced they have received a $10,000 grant from People’s United Community Foundation, the charitable giving arm of People’s United Bank, N.A. Annually, the Foundation offers awards in support of programs and services that enhance the quality of life for residents across its footprint with three core areas of focus that include: affordable housing, community and youth development. The funds will be allocated to support area students who participate in the Zoo’s teen program, Conservation Discovery Corps (CDC).

The CDC is a yearlong program designed for high school students to work side-by-side with field biologists, study the role of zoos in conservation, and help educate the thousands of visitors each year. The CDC accepts applications for students to participate in the program through Jan. 15 each calendar year, and training begins in February. The Zoo currently is accepting student applications for the 2018 CDC experience.

The Zoo is grateful to its many members, supporters, and corporate partners that help to educate, delight, and bring animal welfare and conservation to the state of Connecticut. In particular, the Zoo wishes to thank People’s United Community Foundation for its ongoing support. Since 2007, the Foundation has awarded 10 grants to the Beardsley Zoo totaling $220,000.

“We are thrilled to continue our support of the Beardsley Zoo and to help facilitate student understanding of the importance of wildlife conservation and the role these sometimes endangered animals play within our ecosystem,” said Karen Galbo, executive director, People’s United Community Foundation. “At the very core of The Foundation and the Banks’ roots is community impact and the zoo represents a place for CT families to not only learn, but share invaluable experiences to remember for years to come.”