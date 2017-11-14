Ridgefield cadet leads Troop 116 Scouts on tour through West Point

Boy Scouts from Ridgefield Troop 116 hiked the Hudson Highlands last month and visited the United States Military Academy at West Point, where they enjoyed a tour with First Year Cadet Hunter Knibbe of Ridgefield.

The trip on Oct. 14-15 included five mile and 10-mile hikes that served as warm-ups for the troop’s annual outing in the Adirondacks later this month.