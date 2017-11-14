The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield cadet leads Troop 116 Scouts on tour through West Point

By The Ridgefield Press on November 14, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Boy Scouts from Ridgefield Troop 116 hiked the Hudson Highlands last month and visited the United States Military Academy at West Point, where they enjoyed a tour with First Year Cadet Hunter Knibbe, left, of Ridgefield. The trip on Oct. 14-15 included five mile and 10-mile hikes that served as warm-ups for the troop’s annual outing in the Adirondacks later this month.

