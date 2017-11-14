The Ridgefield Press

WATCH: Town Clerk, registrars discuss Ridgefield’s election results

By The Ridgefield Press on November 14, 2017 in Community, HAN Network, Happenings, News, People, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments

The 2017 election is finally over in Ridgefield.

After a five-day wait, Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi, Republican Registrar of Voters Hope Wise and Democratic Registrar of Voters Cindy Bruno unveiled the results of this year’s complex municipal election.

Above is a 10-minute clip of the discussion that took place in the lower level conference room in Town Hall late Monday afternoon.

“We wanted to be sure we got it right,” Serfilippi said, explaining why it took almost a week for final results of all the election contests to be announced.

Related posts:

  1. Election 2017: Town unveils final results, outcomes
  2. Blue sweep: Unofficial numbers show Democrats dominate Election 2017 in Ridgefield
  3. Election results still under discussion
  4. Parties seek candidates heading into July caucuses

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Ridgefield police: Danbury woman charged for DUI crash in September Next Post Recreation Notes: Birthday party time
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress