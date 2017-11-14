WATCH: Town Clerk, registrars discuss Ridgefield’s election results

The 2017 election is finally over in Ridgefield.

After a five-day wait, Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi, Republican Registrar of Voters Hope Wise and Democratic Registrar of Voters Cindy Bruno unveiled the results of this year’s complex municipal election.

Above is a 10-minute clip of the discussion that took place in the lower level conference room in Town Hall late Monday afternoon.

“We wanted to be sure we got it right,” Serfilippi said, explaining why it took almost a week for final results of all the election contests to be announced.