The Ridgefield Press

Movement class at Ridgefield Continuing Education begin today, Nov. 13

By The Ridgefield Press on November 13, 2017 in Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

Yoga and other movement classes start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education.  

Gentle Yoga with Shanta Marshall Ballou starts Monday, Nov. 13, and Thursday, Nov. 9 (7:15 to 8:30 p.m.).  

Vinyasa Slow Flow Yoga with Lynn Priest starts Tuesday, Nov. 14 (7:15 to 8:30 p.m.).  

Morning Yoga, Tai Chi, Pilates, Qi Three, Body Precision/Fit for Life, Bollywood Dance, and 60-Minute Calorie Burner are also available.

Classes meet three to eight sessions and cost $36 to $96. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) or disabled discount available. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield Continuing Education offers four types of yoga classes
  2. Yoga and pilates

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Tree Festival opens at Lounsbury House next week Next Post Waiting for election's final results? Public explanation planned at 4:30 today
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress