Movement class at Ridgefield Continuing Education begin today, Nov. 13

Yoga and other movement classes start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Gentle Yoga with Shanta Marshall Ballou starts Monday, Nov. 13, and Thursday, Nov. 9 (7:15 to 8:30 p.m.).

Vinyasa Slow Flow Yoga with Lynn Priest starts Tuesday, Nov. 14 (7:15 to 8:30 p.m.).

Morning Yoga, Tai Chi, Pilates, Qi Three, Body Precision/Fit for Life, Bollywood Dance, and 60-Minute Calorie Burner are also available.

Classes meet three to eight sessions and cost $36 to $96. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) or disabled discount available. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.