Historical fiction novelist William McEachern will discuss the American Civil War in a seminar at Founders Hall on Friday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. Drawing on research for his latest book, Caledonia Lost: The Fall of the Confederacy, McEachern will focus on the Battle at Gettysburg and Robert E. Lee’s plan for July 3, 1863.

Union Savings Bank is the sponsor of the free seminar. For more information, call 203-431-7000.