Maestro Eric Mahl to lead orchestra’s winter show

Eric Mahl will lead the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra for its winter performance Saturday, Dec. 2, in the Anne S. Richardson Auditorium at Ridgefield High School.

The program includes Mahl’s “Winter Suite,” with selections from Prokofiev, Glazunov and Rimsky-Korsakov reflective of the spirit of the season; the Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini by Rachmaninoff; and the Symphony No. 5 by Tchaikovsky. Mahl will start the evening’s festivities with a pre-concert talk at 7 p.m., followed by the concert at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $60, $45 and $25, with discounts available for seniors. Student tickets are $10. Tickets may be purchased online at ridgefieldsymphony.org or by calling the RSO box office at 203-438-3889.