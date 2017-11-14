The Ridgefield Press

Maestro Eric Mahl to lead orchestra’s winter show

By The Ridgefield Press on November 14, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Eric Mahl

Eric Mahl will lead the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra for its winter performance Saturday, Dec. 2, in the Anne S. Richardson Auditorium at Ridgefield High School.

The program includes Mahl’s “Winter Suite,” with selections from Prokofiev, Glazunov and Rimsky-Korsakov reflective of the spirit of the season; the Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini by Rachmaninoff; and the Symphony No. 5 by Tchaikovsky. Mahl will start the evening’s festivities with a pre-concert talk at 7 p.m., followed by the concert at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $60, $45 and $25, with discounts available for seniors. Student tickets are $10. Tickets may be purchased online at ridgefieldsymphony.org or by calling the RSO box office at 203-438-3889.

 

 

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Ridgefield Luis Lopez receives sports bureau recognition Next Post Sierra Club of CT calls for suspension of Comprehensive Energy Strategy
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress