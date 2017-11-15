NCL’s Nutmeg Chapter plans 2018 meeting

The Nutmeg Chapter of the National Charity League, a mother-daughter philanthropic organization, plans an informational meeting on Jan. 3 at the Ridgefield Community Center from 7 to 8 p.m. for all prospective members.

NCL starts in seventh grade and runs through 12th grade. The Nutmeg Chapter is also the certifying organization for the Presidential Volunteer Service Award.

Membership is open to mothers with daughters entering seventh through 10th grade in the fall of 2018. In 2016-17, the chapter’s 269 members worked 6,013 philanthropy hours.

Refreshments will be served. RSVP to Bonnie Skare at [email protected]