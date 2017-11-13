Tree Festival opens at Lounsbury House next week

The 18th Biennial Tree Festival opens at Lounsbury House with a champagne preview party on Thursday, Nov. 16, before opening to the public on Nov. 17. The festival benefits the preservation and operation of historic Lounsbury House and features the Holiday Boutique, a carefully curated selection of unique gifts and holiday décor.

Tree Festival and Holiday Boutique hours are Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets to the festival are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children. Admission to the champagne preview party is $50. All tickets may be purchased online at LounsburyHouse.org or by calling 203-438-6962.