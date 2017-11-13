Navy Capt. Peter Wikul helps train seals at Maritime Aquarium

Navy Capt. Peter Wikul participated in each seal-training demonstration Saturday as part of the Aquarium’s Veterans Day Weekend.

Wikul, a Ridgefield resident, retired in 2009 after a 39-year Navy career with the honorific title of “Bullfrog 13” as the longest-serving active-duty SEAL.

His roles included deputy commander of Special Operations Command South and commanding officer of the Kennedy Irregular Warfare Center at the Office of Navy Intelligence.

Rasal, the harbor seal that Capt. Wikul worked with on Veterans Day, actually served in the Navy herself, having been trained in the 1980s to retrieve objects from the sea floor.

Other offerings Saturday and Sunday at The Maritime Aquarium include “Military Touch-A-Truck” (three military vehicles onhand for exploration) and “Scenic Coastal Cruises” (free to veterans). Throughout the entire month of November, veterans and active-duty military receive free admission with ID/proof of service.

Learn more at www.maritimeaquarium.org.