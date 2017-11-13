The Ridgefield Press

ARTique returns to St. Stephen’s

By The Ridgefield Press on November 13, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Ridgefield potter Peggy Thomas will be at ARTique 2017, where she will show her polar bears, bark vases and other wares.

ARTique 2017 gets underway at St. Stephen’s Church on Thursday, Nov. 16, with an opening reception from 6:30 to 8:30.

The reception provides a first look at this year’s edition of the art boutique and includes refreshments and live music. The show and sale continue Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17 and 18, from 10 to 5.

ARTique features the work of members of Connecticut Clay Artists (CCA) and guest artists who work in other media and who have been juried into the show. Members will be showing pottery of all styles, and guest artists will exhibit items in a range of media: fused glass, weaving, forged iron, leather, handcrafted wood, photography, handcrafted jewelry, and hand-painted silks and scarves.

Admission is free. A portion of ARTique’s proceeds will benefit St. Stephen’s outreach programs for women.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: Margaret S. Bennett, formerly of Ridgefield Next Post Thrift Shop: Sparkle on!
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress