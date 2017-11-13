ARTique returns to St. Stephen’s

ARTique 2017 gets underway at St. Stephen’s Church on Thursday, Nov. 16, with an opening reception from 6:30 to 8:30.

The reception provides a first look at this year’s edition of the art boutique and includes refreshments and live music. The show and sale continue Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17 and 18, from 10 to 5.

ARTique features the work of members of Connecticut Clay Artists (CCA) and guest artists who work in other media and who have been juried into the show. Members will be showing pottery of all styles, and guest artists will exhibit items in a range of media: fused glass, weaving, forged iron, leather, handcrafted wood, photography, handcrafted jewelry, and hand-painted silks and scarves.

Admission is free. A portion of ARTique’s proceeds will benefit St. Stephen’s outreach programs for women.