Obituary: Margaret S. Bennett, formerly of Ridgefield

Margaret S. Bennett, formerly of Ridgefield, died peacefully on October 24, 2017 in Maryland. She was 96-years-old.

Born Margaret Mary Shean on January 12, 1921 in Hartford, Conn., she was the daughter of Margaret T. Mannix and Clarence H. Shean. Margaret was raised in Woodbury, Conn. and graduated as valedictorian of her class in 1939. She moved to Ridgefield that same year with her family to the current “Bennett” house at 599 Main Street.

She attended the New England School of Fine Arts in Boston, and subsequently worked in advertising in Boston and New York. In 1945 she married Maj. Harry R. Bennett of Ridgefield. She took great joy in raising their family of five children. She relished the big family gatherings at holidays and summer family vacations in Cape Cod. Always supportive of Harry’s work as an artist, she helped him organize exhibits, assisted him in submitting his artwork to New York publishing houses, and often modeled for his illustrations.

Margaret was a talented watercolor artist, with a lifelong love of painting. Her work was published on calendars and her paintings were exhibited in Connecticut and Oregon. She was a member of the Ridgefield Guild of Artists.

She moved to Florida in 1984 to care for her elderly mother, and in the early 90’s she moved to Astoria with Harry. There they both found creative inspiration in the beauty of the Northwest coast. In 2008, they moved to their daughter’s home in Maryland to be nearer to family.

Margaret had great kindness of heart and generosity of spirit. A good listener, rarely critical and modest about her own accomplishments, she had an unassuming way of putting people at ease. Her dry sense of humor, puns, and impressions of famous characters delighted her children and grandchildren. She was happiest when her loved ones were happy.

Margaret is survived by three sisters, Sallie Patterson, NY, Nancie Roth, FL and Suzanne Jarvis, CA.; two daughters, Deborah Bennett, Ecuador and Pamela Bennett, MD.; three sons, Harry Bennett Jr., CA., Michael Bennett, FL, and Thomas Bennett, NY.; eight grandchildren, Leili Besharat, Faye Cavenas, Margaret Rorison, Tyler Rorison, Eve Rorison, Harry Bennett III, Michael Bennett, and Joy Bennett; and five great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 67 years, Harry R. Bennett; two brothers, R. Thomas and Clarence Jr.; and two sisters, K. Lucille and Millicent A. O’Connor.

A memorial service will be arranged at a later date in Ridgefield.