Obituary: Joseph A. Forcelli Jr.

Joseph A. Forcelli Jr. passed away Thursday, November 9 after a valiant battle with cancer.

Joseph was born on April 16, 1952. He was the son of the late Joseph A Forcelli Sr. and Florence Obrien. He lived most of his life in Branchville and attended Ridgefield public schools. During his latter years he made his home in Bethel. During his final days he lived at the Bethel Health Care Center.

As a young man Joseph worked for the Norwalk local labor union. He later worked for many years in masonry and landscaping and was a talented and passionate horticulturist. In more recent years he was a bus driver for Danbury Public Schools.

Joe was also an avid Nascar fan and traveled to all of the great raceways around New England and the mid Atlantic. In the days of the Danbury Race arena he rarely missed a Saturday night. Also, for many years Joe and his brothers were members of Finch Realty of the Ridgefield men’s softball league.

Joseph is survived by a brother, Peter Forcelli and his wife Nancy of Kodak, Tennessee, a brother, Walter Woods and his wife Debbie of Naugatuck, a brother, Gary Foisy and his wife Chris of Falmouth, Mass. and a sister Deborah Nichols of Florida. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard Woods. He is also survived by a nephew, Christopher Forcelli of Hamden, nephew, Peter Forcelli and his wife Koleta of Bethel and their daughters, Giavanna and Lilianna, nephew, Ricky Woods of Danbury, and nieces, Sharon Ewing of Bethel, and Missy Woods Olson of Bethel. His extended family includes nephew, Jacob Knapp of Oakville and niece, Wendy Ambrose and her husband Kenny of Danbury and their children, Zane, Rylee, and Kenzy. Joseph is also one of eleven cousins who grew up in the Branchville and Ridgefield area who are descendants of Antonio Forcella and Antonietta Di Berardino of Corvara Abruzzo, Italy.

A memorial service will take place at the family’s convenience.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Regional Hospice of Connecticut, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury CT. 06810 or the American Cancer Society.