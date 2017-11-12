State split: Girls soccer advances to semis; girls volleyball ousted

One Ridgefield High team advanced to the state semifinals while another was eliminated in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

In Enfield, the seventh-seeded RHS girls soccer team got an early goal from freshman Faith Arnold and defeated second-seed Enfield, 1-0, in the Class LL quarterfinals.

The Tigers (14-3-3) will now play sixth-seed Glastonbury in a semifinal game on Wednesday (Nov. 15) at 6:30 p.m. at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury. Glastonbury beat Ridgefield in the Class LL finals the last two years.

The Ridgefield-Glastonbury winner meets either fourth-seed Staples or eighth-seed Darien in the Class LL title game next Friday or Saturday at a site and time to be announced.

In the quarterfinal win over Enfield, Arnold scored the only goal in the 16th minute when her corner kick curled directly into the Eagles’ net.

The Ridgefield backline and goalie Lauren Castle (two saves) did the rest, keeping Enfield from getting the equalizer. Defenders Kathryn Barlow, Claire Middlebrook, Anna Landler, and Carolyn Donovan combined with defensive midfielders Emma Jacobson and Erika Linke to frustrate the Enfield attack throughout the game.

Not as fortunate was the Ridgefield girls volleyball team, which saw its season end with a 3-0 loss to sixth-seed Greenwich in a Class LL quarterfinal match Saturday at RHS.

The Cardinals, who won by scores of 25-15, 25-22, and 25-7, will now face second-seed Southington in the semifinals on Wednesday at a site and time to be announced.

Seeded third, Ridgefield finished the season with a 17-4 record.

It was Greenwich’s third victory over the Tigers this season, following wins in the regular season and the FCIAC semifinals.

“We had a great season; it was a lot of fun,” said Ridgefield head coach Lidania Cibere. “I’m grateful that I coach these girls … we had a successful season; we went 15-2 in the regular season, went to the semis in FCIACs and the quarterfinals in states.”

Press Sports Reporter JB Blood contributed to this story