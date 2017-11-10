The Ridgefield Press

Car hits sign, tree on Prospect Street

By The Ridgefield Press on November 10, 2017 in Community, News, Police & Fire, Transportation · 0 Comments

The speed limit sign on Prospect Street that was damaged in Thursday night’s accident — Peter Yankowski photo

Police cleared a single vehicle accident on Prospect Street around 8:51 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. Police said the driver turned right off of Grove street and ran off the road, colliding with a 25 MPH speed limit sign, and a tree near the sidewalk.

Ridgefield Police Capt. Jeff Kreitz said the driver, a 19 year-old from Redding, suffered no injuries as a result of the accident, and was issued an infraction for failure to maintain their lane.

The driver’s car suffered extensive damage, and was towed from the scene. Police closed the road for about 10 minutes to clear the accident.

