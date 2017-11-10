The Ridgefield Press

State to alternate traffic on Route 35 Nov. 13-17

By The Ridgefield Press on November 10, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Route 35 traffic has been troubling Ridgefield commuters for more than a year. It returns next week. — Macklin Reid photo

Traffic delays can be expected at the Route 35 bridge project next week.

The state Department of Transportation’s Ryan Wodjenski notified town officials Friday Baier Construction, the contractor on the project, had said they plan on alternating one-way traffic next week, Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday Nov. 17.

“Some operations may require traffic delays past 3 p.m.,” Wodjenski said. “Expect delays.”

Baier and the other contractors on the job have periodically employed alternating one-way traffic, but have mostly kept it between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to avoid delays during the commuter hours.

The project on Route 35, near the Fox Hill condominiums, is expected to be substantially complete around the end of November.

Related posts:

  1. Alternating one-way traffic scheduled Wednesday and Thursday on Route 35
  2. Alternating one-way traffic at Route 35 bridge returns later next week
  3. More traffic coming: State plans alternating stops at Route 35 bridge Aug. 21-24
  4. State schedules alternating traffic on Route 35 Friday

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Taste of Ridgefield returns to the Lounsbury House Jan. 28 Next Post Redefining wealth
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress