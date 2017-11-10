The Ridgefield Press

Taste of Ridgefield returns to the Lounsbury House Jan. 28

On Sunday, Jan. 28, the Rotary of Ridgefield will be hosting its 19th Annual Taste of Ridgefield at the Lounsbury House.

There will be two sessions, 12:30-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

In the 18 years of Taste of Ridgefield, over 6,000 attendees have donated over $400,000 to assist our neighbors who are most in need. Some of these organizations include, RVNA, Ridgefield Library, Ann’s Place, Danbury Women’s Center, Boy Scouts, Keeler Tavern  and Norwalk River Valley Trail.  

A special thank you to Fairfield County Bank, the event’s top sponsor.  

 

“Is there a restaurant you have wanted to try but have not been able to? Now is your opportunity to sample Ridgefield finest restaurants  as well as support your local community,” said Rotary member Joe Savino.

Tickets are available now online at www.ridgefieldtotary.org.   

