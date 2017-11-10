The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefielders can learn how to make pizza this Veterans Day

By The Ridgefield Press on November 10, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

A burrata pizza from Pizza It Yourself.

Looking for something to do after the Veterans Day ceremony Saturday, Nov. 11? How about learning how to make pizza?

Ridgefield Organics and Pizza It Yourself (PIY) are hosting a special pizza-making event in their Copps Hill Commons store.

The pizza demo will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 109 Danbury Road.

Kids and families will sample pizzas and learn the basics of how to make amazing pizza. Pizza toppings range from late crop organic tomatoes (from the Hickories) to Red Pepper Jam, goat cheese and arugula salad.

PIY is a pizza-at-home meal kit company that is re-imagining pizza with a focus on healthy ingredients, simplified instructions, and epic pizzas. PIY delivers fresh doughs, carefully curated recipes and specialty ingredients to homes in Ridgefield and surrounding areas.

With PIY’s online instruction and professional tools, PIY demystifies making restaurant-quality pizza at home while bringing families closer together to make delicious artisanal pizza.

