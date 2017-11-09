Three Ridgefield businesses — EZ Junk Removal, Rossini Landscaping, and Planet Pizza — are planning to raise money for Ridgefield resident Jeff Doyle at the end of November.

Doyle was diagnosed with Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Syndrome (RSD) several years ago, and has several medical expenses that aren’t being covered by his insurance company.

“This about raising money for a really nice guy who’s helped all of us over the years and who now needs our help,” said Ezra Zimmerman, who owns EZ Junk Removal and EZ Moving.

“It’s also about bringing awareness to RSD, which a lot of people don’t know about.”

Zimmerman said he will be donating 50% of his junk removal proceeds from Nov. 28-30 towards Doyle’s medical expenses. Rossini will be doing the same with his leaf removal proceeds over the same three-day stretch.

Mike Drogalis, manager of Planet Pizza, will donate 10% of the store’s proceeds Wednesday, Nov. 29.

“Between the three of us, we hope to raise $5,000,” Zimmerman said. “But we’re open to having other businesses join us. Maybe we can get to $10,000. That could bring him some serious relief.”

RSD, also known as complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), is a rare disorder of the sympathetic nervous system that is characterized by chronic, severe pain.

“It’s a debilitating illness that gets progressively,” Zimmerman said.

“I think now is the right time we raise awareness for this disease, and help out one of our own here in town.”

For businesses looking to join Zimmerman, Rossini and Drogalis, call Zimmerman at 203-980-5751.