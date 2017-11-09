The Ridgefield Press

Election results still under discussion

The election results as of Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 11 p.m. The town and state are still trying to determine the outcome of all three races because Carina Borgia-Drake, Amy Freidenrich, and Charles Robbins won multiple seats.

The election results as of Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 11 p.m. The town and state are still trying to determine the outcome of the Zoning Board of Appeals race, which Mark Seavy won multiple seats.

Town officials were still meeting and trying to figure out all the uncertainties of this year’s election results late Thursday afternoon.

Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi, Republican Registrar Hope Wise and Democratic Registrar Cindy Bruno have been meeting and talking to state election officials since Tuesday night’s voting.

A closed door meeting in First Selectman Rudy Marconi’s office was still going on at 3:55 Thursday, a little over half an hour before town hall was due to close, with Friday a day off for public workers in honor of Veterans Day.

Votes were counted Tuesday night.

But there are several races where the ramifications of the voting were thrown into uncertainty by a combination of minority representation rules, which limit the number of seats a single party can hold on any board or commission, and the fact that there were several instances where candidates had run for — and won — more than one seat on the same board or commission.

This would appear to mean those candidates will need to resign from seats they won but cannot serve in — leaving vacancies to be filled by a vote of the other members of the board or commission — or election officials will award the seats to the next highest vote getter to does qualify to hold the seat.

Races where results may still be in doubt include the Board of Finance, the Board of Education, Planning and Zoning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.

Out of the six municipal races this year, only the Police Commission and the Board of Assessment Appeals had clear winners.

