Justin Cowen memorial soccer tourney Saturday

A soccer tournament that honors a late Ridgefield resident while raising money for childhood cancer research will take place at the Veterans Park fields this Saturday.

The 2nd Annual Justin Cowen Memorial Soccer Tournament — a round-robin, coed event involving all three Soccer Club of Ridgefield high school house league teams — is scheduled for Nov. 11, from 11 to 2 at Veterans Park.

The tournament is named in honor of Justin Cowen, who lost his life to osteosarcoma (a bone cancer) last summer at age 13. Justin was a player in the Soccer Club of Ridgefield.

Voluntary donations from the tournament go to Justin’s Smile, a foundation established to fund osteosarcoma research, treatments, and patient/parent programs. This year’s event benefits the Childhood Cancer Research Fund and the Arms Wide Open Childhood Cancer Foundation, which are both 501c3 pediatric cancer charities chosen by the Cowen family.

Donation boxes will be set up at the fields on the day of the tournament.

Members of the Cowen family will make a brief introduction around noon, and food and drink will be available for sale throughout the event. A raffle of soccer items donated by the Soccer and Rugby Store will also take place.

Last year’s inaugural tournament raised more than $10,000 for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund and the Arms Wide Open Childhood Cancer Foundation.

For more information, or to donate online, visit justinssmile.com.