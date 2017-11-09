Ridgefield Chorale hosts ‘songs of mystery’ concert Saturday

The Ridgefield Chorale will host a special concert titled, Perchance to Dream: Songs of Mystery, Fantasy and Imagination, Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.

The show will feature the music of Eriks Esenvalds, Ola Gjeilo, Yip Harburg, Harold Arlen, Danny Elfman and others.

The concert will be held at Veronica Hagman Concert Hall, Western Connecticut State University, 43 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury.

Tickets can be bought at ridgefieldchorale.org and are $20 adults and $15 children.

The chorale says that the venue is small, and recommends that residents purchase tickets in advance.