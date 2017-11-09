The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Chorale hosts ‘songs of mystery’ concert Saturday

By The Ridgefield Press on November 9, 2017

The Ridgefield Chorale will host a special concert titled, Perchance to Dream: Songs of Mystery, Fantasy and Imagination, Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.

The show will feature the music of Eriks Esenvalds, Ola Gjeilo, Yip Harburg, Harold Arlen, Danny Elfman and others.

The concert will be held at Veronica Hagman Concert Hall, Western Connecticut  State University, 43 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury.

Tickets can be bought at ridgefieldchorale.org and are $20 adults and $15 children.  

The chorale says that the venue is small, and recommends that residents purchase tickets in advance.  

