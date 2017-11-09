As part of Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s traditional Christmas Luncheons and Holiday Boutique, three Ridgefield artists — Cynthia Mullins, Rachel Volpone, and Nancy Moore — will exhibit a selection of their work in the heated Cass Gilbert Carriage Barn from Dec. 5-9, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. The show is titled “Living Color” and an artists’ reception will be held on Sunday, Dec. 3, 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

All of the artwork on display will be for sale, as well as a selection greeting cards by Tina Sturges. A portion of the artists’ sales will go toward the preservation of the Museum’s historic Carriage Barn, which was designed and built by renowned architect Cass Gilbert in 1910.

More information may be found at www.keelertavernmuseum.org