Home, home again: Old Timers Association honors nine

By The Ridgefield Press on November 15, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

The 2017 Ridgefield Old Timers Association (ROTA) dinner was held Oct. 14 at St. Mary’s in Ridgefield. Those honored, pictured from left to right in front, include George Ventres accepting for Doris Ventres (posthumous), Nancy Ruhl Hurley (athletic), Jane Pauly (special), and Joan Voss (educator). In the back row were several former Ridgefield High School athletes: Bo Beatty, Dan Geary, Amy Walter Hillenbrand, Joe Connelly, and Ted Librizzi. Every year ROTA gives $10,000 in scholarships to deserving Ridgefield High School boys and girls. The 2017 Ridgefield Old Timers scholarship winners were Alexandra Damron, Liam Courtney, Lucie Picard, and Steven Signorelli.

