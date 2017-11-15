ROARings: Big dog love

Everybody loves a little lap dog — but when it comes to canines, big ol’ dog breeds are where it’s at. There are just so many more things big dogs can do and places they can go. Plus, their size inherently makes them better cuddlers.

True, big dogs do usually require a ton of care when it comes to exercise, but they make up for it with their larger-than-life personalities — not to mention the affection they’re more than willing to dispense at the drop of a hat. And do you think a Yorkie is going to help you train for a marathon? Nope, but a big dog sure will.

Pet product sales conclude that about 37% of households own a larger breed as a companion, a guard dog or just a big old puddle of love for themselves and their kids.

Meet Carlyle, a large 2-year-old hound mix from Mississippi with fetching eyes and a big dog personality who needs a buddy or family to love. A “goofball” at times, Carlyle is a real favorite at the ROAR shelter.

Because larger-breed dogs like Carlyle are not as fragile as small dogs and tend not to mind rougher type play, adolescent or older children are preferred. And while teaching good manners and training are important for any dog, no matter what the size, they are absolutely crucial for a big dog.

Carlyle is up to date on vaccinations and is microchipped and neutered. His adoption fee is $350.

The ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is located at 45 South Street, with adoption hours Thursday through Monday. Go to roar-ridgefield.org to read more about Carlyle’s big dog love.

ROAR is grateful to Meyer/Jabara Hotels and LaQuinta Danbury for helping rescue Carlyle and several other dogs from Mississippi in October.