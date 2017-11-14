Recreation Notes: Birthday party time

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation makes parties fun for kids and easy for parents. Enjoy our indoor pool with tumble buckets and water slide. Reserve a room or our gymnasium and rent our Wacky World or obstacle course inflatables, bounce houses or riding toys. Host a dodgeball tournament. Hire a magician or animal act, or bring out the glittery crafts and let your creativity flow. The possibilities are endless. Book your party today and save 10% off all inflatable and pool parties.

Your children can train with a certified personal trainer when they enroll in our Youth Functional Sport Conditioning classes. This new program for students age 13 to 17 will offer a sampling of agility, cardio and strength training activities. It incorporates strength exercises that will work all major muscle groups and improve balance and overall fitness. Classes are available on Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Sign up for our new Adult Sports Conditioning classes. Led by certified functional strength coach Jeff Hodge, this program will boost metabolism, improve agility, increase speed, and enhance overall core strength by using a team training format. Classes are available on Saturdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. For more details, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.