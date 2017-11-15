The Ridgefield Press

Garbow elected president of state geriatrics society

By The Ridgefield Press on November 15, 2017 in Community, People · 0 Comments

Ridgefield resident Joan Garbow, middle was recently elected president of the Connecticut Geriatrics Society.

 

Longtime Ridgefield resident Joan Garbow was recently elected president of the Connecticut Geriatrics Society.  

During her two-year term, Garbow will lead the CGS board in assisting other professionals to improve the health, independence and quality of life of older adults. CGS hosts educational events for clinicians and providers who work with seniors.

Garbow, MSW, LCSW, CCM, is an advanced professional member of the Aging Life Care Association. Through her private practice based in Ridgefield, Joan Garbow & Associates LLC,  she works with clients throughout Fairfield County by assisting families with elder care challenges.

Garbow also serves on the board of directors of the New England Chapter of the Aging Life Care Association. For more information, Garbow may be reached at 203-894-1155.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Boehringer Ingelheim earns top equality score Next Post Peeler Holiday Gift Fund brightens holidays for children
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress