Garbow elected president of state geriatrics society

Longtime Ridgefield resident Joan Garbow was recently elected president of the Connecticut Geriatrics Society.

During her two-year term, Garbow will lead the CGS board in assisting other professionals to improve the health, independence and quality of life of older adults. CGS hosts educational events for clinicians and providers who work with seniors.

Garbow, MSW, LCSW, CCM, is an advanced professional member of the Aging Life Care Association. Through her private practice based in Ridgefield, Joan Garbow & Associates LLC, she works with clients throughout Fairfield County by assisting families with elder care challenges.

Garbow also serves on the board of directors of the New England Chapter of the Aging Life Care Association. For more information, Garbow may be reached at 203-894-1155.