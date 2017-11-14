Ridgefield Luis Lopez receives sports bureau recognition

Ridgefield resident Luis Lopez recently was recognized by the Connecticut Convention and Sports Bureau for helping generate major events business in the state. Lopez, the owner of Latin Moves Dance Studio in Stamford, received a “2017 Bring It Home” award for founding the annual Connecticut Salsa Fest that, most recently, was held at the Hilton Stamford Hotel and Executive Meeting Center this past May.

Lopez was honored at the bureau’s 2017 Hospitality Industry and Awards Night that celebrated the impact that conventions, conferences, meetings, sports, and special events have on Connecticut — from job creation to generating local, regional and state revenue.