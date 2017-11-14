The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Luis Lopez receives sports bureau recognition

By The Ridgefield Press on November 14, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Ridgefield resident Luis Lopez, middle, pictured with Thomas Madden, assistant secretary of the Connecticut Convention and Sports Bureau, and H. Scott Phelps, president of the bureau, clutches his 2017 Bring It Home award.

Ridgefield resident Luis Lopez recently was recognized by the Connecticut Convention and Sports Bureau for helping generate major events business in the state. Lopez, the owner of Latin Moves Dance Studio in Stamford, received a “2017 Bring It Home” award for founding the annual Connecticut Salsa Fest that, most recently, was held at the Hilton Stamford Hotel and Executive Meeting Center this past May.

Lopez was honored at the bureau’s 2017 Hospitality Industry and Awards Night that celebrated the impact that conventions, conferences, meetings, sports, and special events have on Connecticut — from job creation to generating local, regional and state revenue.

No related posts.

Previous Post Obituary: Hortense Virginia Philbrick Kelly, 97, Hortense Virginia Philbrick Kelly, 97, of Eastham, Mass. Next Post Maestro Eric Mahl to lead orchestra’s winter show
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress