The Ridgefield Press

Harold Spratt receives RSO recognition

By The Ridgefield Press on November 13, 2017 in Community, People · 0 Comments

Harold Spratt and Joseph Kreitz, president of the Ridgefield Orchestra Foundation board of directors.

The Ridgefield Orchestra Foundation (ROF) recently recognized Harold Spratt for more than 25 years of service and support.

Spratt served as a member of the board of directors of both the foundation and the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, and as a principal patron of the orchestra, has “helped protect and enhance the enjoyment of music for future generations.”

“Harold’s long-standing support and enthusiasm for the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra is invaluable and profoundly appreciated by all who value the arts in our community,” said Laurie Kenagy, RSO’s executive director.  

 

