Harold Spratt receives RSO recognition

The Ridgefield Orchestra Foundation (ROF) recently recognized Harold Spratt for more than 25 years of service and support.

Spratt served as a member of the board of directors of both the foundation and the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, and as a principal patron of the orchestra, has “helped protect and enhance the enjoyment of music for future generations.”

“Harold’s long-standing support and enthusiasm for the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra is invaluable and profoundly appreciated by all who value the arts in our community,” said Laurie Kenagy, RSO’s executive director.