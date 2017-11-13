The Ridgefield Press

Letter: It’s just the taxpayers’ money

By The Ridgefield Press on November 13, 2017 in Letters, Town Government · 0 Comments

From time to time, our elected officials utilize experts to help them make decisions.  

That’s fine except where we pay large fees for studies that frequently lead us nowhere.  

We do traffic studies, parking garage surveys, “strengthening downtown” studies, and studies that attempt to predict the future number of schoolchildren.  

Although we’ve had a spending freeze at our schools, we did a $85,000 survey on school start times with parents, students and school staff — and the Board of Education didn’t even use the results of it (the survey showed overwhelmingly that those affected did not want to change the start times, but as usual, the squeaky wheel got the oil).  

We don’t want to be like businesses that feel they need to do whatever a consultant says because they paid them for their advice, but let’s stop wasting the taxpayers’ money and exercise better judgment on our own.

Jeff Hansen

Old South Salem Road, Nov. 6

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Working together for healthy start times
  2. Letter: We can all adjust to a new schedule
  3. Start times survey: ‘No change’ is popular

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post State budget: Ridgefield spared major cuts as deficit looms Next Post Obituary: Margaret S. Bennett, formerly of Ridgefield
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress