RHS girls hoop fundraiser Nov. 13 at 850 Degrees

By The Ridgefield Press on November 8, 2017 in Community, Happenings, Schools, Sports · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield High girls basketball team will host its annual fundraiser at 850 Degrees Wood Fired Pizza next Monday (Nov. 13) from 5 to 9 p.m.

This year the RHS Girls Basketball Rebound Club has teamed with local businesses, including The Cake Box, Deborah Ann’s and Piccolo’s Jazzeria, which have donated gifts and certificates to be raffled Monday evening. Additionally, 850 Degrees is donating 10% of its profits that night (takeout included) to the Rebound Club.

The raffle will begin at 8:30, but winners need not be present. All winners will be notified by email or text message.

 

