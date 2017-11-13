Thrift Shop: Sparkle on!

It’s time to “get your sparkle on” at the Ridgefield Thrift Shop. Our evening wear and jewelry boutique begins today. We have lots of sparkle — diamonds, silver and gold — and our festive holiday children’s clothes will also be featured. You may be familiar with the saying “Sparkle on” from the Prospector Theater. Do you know that your purchases at the Ridgefield Thrift Shop help support the Prospector and other local non-profits? Last year we donated around $160,000 to about 40 organizations. So come buy some bling and fancy things, and get your sparkle on.

Our holiday boutique will operate a bit differently this year than in the past. We already have Christmas and winter decorations on display with new items added daily. All Christmas and Hanukah decorations and ornaments will be available Nov. 15. Our gift boutique will open Thursday, Nov. 30, with extended hours that day and through the Holiday Stroll that weekend. We’ll have more information in our next article, but mark your calendars.

The Thrift Shop is open weekdays 12 to 4 (Thursdays until 8) and Saturdays 10 to 2 at 21B Governor Street. Friend us on Facebook (Ridgefield Thrift Shop) and follow us on Instagram (rfthriftshop) for the latest information on sales and special items.