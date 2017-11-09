Letter: ‘Get to know your town’

To the Editor:

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 10:30 a.m. in the lower level conference room in Town Hall, the Ridgefield League of Women Voters will begin a series of educational programs for League members and our fellow Ridgefielders to learn more about their town government.

Have you ever wondered how our town boards and committees operate, what their mission and responsibilities are, or how decisions are made? Do they have specific state, federal or local statutes, laws, or guidelines they must follow? What steps do they take before they make important decisions or propose policies or procedures? What is the best way for citizens to have their voices heard?

We hope you’ll join us on Nov. 14 to get answers to some of these questions and help us launch our first “Get to Know Your Town” program. Fran Walton, chairman of the Board of Education, will be our guest speaker. These programs are free and open to the public. So stop by for a little coffee and conversation — maybe it will encourage you to not only learn more about what these dedicated volunteers do to make our town better but it might just inspire you to get involved, too!

Marilyn P. Carroll

Keeler Drive, Nov. 6

President, Ridgefield League of Women Voters