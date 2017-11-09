Ridgefield police: ‘Belligerent’ man arrested for stripping off clothes

An East Berlin man was arrested for disorderly conduct after police said he took off his clothing on Mountain Road at 2:27 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3.
Police said Gregory Guziewicz, 29, also struck an officer during the incident.
According to a report, officers were responding to the area for reports of a suspicious man creating a disturbance.
When officers arrived on the scene, Guziewicz became “belligerent,” the report said, and he would not cooperate.
Back at police headquarters, he refused to be fingerprinted.
Guziewicz was held on a $100 bond and appeared that day in court, where he pled not guilty.
He is scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday, Nov. 28.