Ridgefield police: ‘Belligerent’ man arrested for stripping off clothes

An East Berlin man was arrested for disorderly conduct after police said he took off his clothing on Mountain Road at 2:27 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

Police said Gregory Guziewicz, 29, also struck an officer during the incident.

According to a report, officers were responding to the area for reports of a suspicious man creating a disturbance.

When officers arrived on the scene, Guziewicz became “belligerent,” the report said, and he would not cooperate.

Back at police headquarters, he refused to be fingerprinted.

Guziewicz was held on a $100 bond and appeared that day in court, where he pled not guilty.

He is scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday, Nov. 28.