Obituary: Marjorie de Bruycker, 89, longtime Ridgefield resident

Marjorie de Bruycker passed away at the age of 89 after her courageous battle with ovarian cancer on October 22, 2017.

Marjorie was born on June 16, 1928 in Norwalk, CT. She resided with her family in Ridgefield, CT. for more than 20 years and was employed by The Ridgefield Press as a proofreader prior to her retirement. It was a career she most enjoyed and stayed in touch with several of her colleagues.

After her retirement, she and her husband of 50 years moved to Woodbury and then onto Lake Worth, Florida. After several years in Lake Worth, she returned to Connecticut and made her home at the Watermark at East Hill in Southbury, CT. until the time of her passing.

She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother and excelled at all, a true matriarch in every sense of the word. Her hobby was her family.

She never did one thing for herself and worried about others until the very end. She leaves behind a legacy that will perhaps go unmarked for an eternity. Both her grace and perseverance earned her a truly blessed life.

She leaves behind her daughter, Lesley Gomez (Armando) of Woodbury, her son, Roy de Bruycker III (Monica) of Grand Junction, Colorado, three grandsons, Ryan Long (Karen), Brennan Long (Sarah), and Roy de Bruycker IV, along with 4 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Roy de Bruycker and her granddaughter, Christina Gomez.

Private funeral services took place on October 22 at Munson Lovetere Funeral Home, in Southbury, followed by a burial in New North Cemetery in Woodbury, CT.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodbury – Bethlehem Parent Connection Inc. c/o Lesley Gomez, 23 Clubhouse Drive, Woodbury, CT 06798.

