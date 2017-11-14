Ridgefield police: Danbury woman charged for DUI crash in September

A Danbury woman turned herself in on a warrant for driving under the influence and failure to drive right at Ridgefield police headquarters Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Police said Alyssa Hernandez, 22, was driving drunk when her car crashed into another vehicle on Ethan Allen Highway Sept. 3.

According to a report, an investigation revealed Hernandez was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage in the collision, and were towed away from the scene. Hernandez was transported to the hospital by the Ridgefield Fire Department ambulance after the accident.

She turned herself in to police after a warrant was issued for her arrest by Danbury Superior Court. She was released on a $200 bond. She is set to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 16.