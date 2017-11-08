The Ridgefield Press

Empty Bowls Project: Ridgefield students fight to end hunger Nov. 9

By The Ridgefield Press on November 8, 2017 in Community, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Fighting hunger is an art at Ridgefield High School.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, Ridgefield High School culinary arts and ceramics students will once again team up for the Empty Bowls Project to raise awareness and money in the fight to end hunger.

For a $25 donation, the RHS Family & Consumer Science and Visual & Performing Arts departments, along with student members of FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America), will fill bowls made by the ceramics students with soup and also provide salad, bread, dessert, and beverages. The bowls are for attendees to take home as reminders of all who go hungry each day.

The event will take place in Ridgefield High School’s faculty lounge (G239), beginning at 5 p.m.

Since the early 1900s, the grassroots Empty Bowls movement has raised tens of millions of dollars to combat hunger.

“Hunger knows no boundaries,” said Lori Peck, an RHS culinary arts teacher.

For reservations, contact Lori at 203-894-5750, ext. 2643, or [email protected]

