Ridgefield teams have busy state tourney schedule

By Tim Murphy on November 8, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports · 0 Comments

Following an off day on Tuesday, several Ridgefield High teams will either resume or begin state tournament play over the next few days.

Field hockey: Coming off a 4-1 home win over 18th-seed Conard in the Class L qualifying round, 15th-seed Ridgefield (10-6-1-1) hits the road today (Nov. 8) to play second-seed Cheshire (14-1-1-2) in a first-round contest at 3:30. It will be Cheshire’s first game since a 3-1 loss to Daniel Hand in the SCC semifinals.

The Ridgefield-Cheshire winner moves on to play either seventh-seed Staples or 10th-seed Wilton in the quarterfinals on Friday or Saturday at the site of the higher-ranked team.

Rosters and results for today’s Ridgefield-Cheshire game are available here.

Boys soccer: After starting the Class LL tournament with a 3-2 victory over FCIAC rival Bridgeport Central, fifth-seed Ridgefield (13-4-1) meets another conference foe when it hosts 19th-seed Staples today (Nov. 8) at 6 p.m. at Tiger Hollow.

Staples (10-5-5) beat 12th-seed Stamford, 1-0, in double overtime, in a first-round game Monday.

Ridgefield and Staples played to a 0-0 tie during a regular-season game Oct. 12 in Ridgefield.

The Ridgefield-Staples winner is guaranteed to see yet another FCIAC opponent, as it faces either 20th-seed Norwalk or 29th-seed Fairfield Warde in the quarterfinals on Friday at the site of the higher-ranked team.

Rosters and results for today’s Ridgefield-Staples game are available here.

Girls soccer: After a bye in the first round, seventh-seed Ridgefield (12-3-3) plays 10th-seed Southington in a Class LL second-round game Thursday (Nov. 9) at 4 p.m. at Tiger Hollow.

Southington defeated 23rd-seed Hall, 1-0, in a first-round game Monday in Southington.

The Ridgefield-Southington winner advances to play either second-seed Enfield or 18th-seed Cheshire in the Class LL quarterfinals on Saturday at the site of the higher-ranked team.

Rosters and results for tomorrow’s Ridgefield-Southington game are available here.

Girls volleyball: Third-seed Ridgefield received a bye in the first round of the Class LL tournament and will play 19th-seed New Canaan in a second-round match Thursday (Nov. 9) at 5 p.m. at Ridgefield High.

New Canaan edged 14th-seed Westhill, 3-2, in the first round on Monday.

The Ridgefield-New Canaan winner moves on to meet either sixth-seed Greenwich or 11th-seed Newington in the Class LL quarterfinals on Saturday at the site of the higher-ranked team.

Rosters and results for tomorrow’s Ridgefield-New Canaan match are available here.

 

 

