Ridgefield teams have busy state tourney schedule

Following an off day on Tuesday, several Ridgefield High teams will either resume or begin state tournament play over the next few days.

Field hockey: Coming off a 4-1 home win over 18th-seed Conard in the Class L qualifying round, 15th-seed Ridgefield (10-6-1-1) hits the road today (Nov. 8) to play second-seed Cheshire (14-1-1-2) in a first-round contest at 3:30. It will be Cheshire’s first game since a 3-1 loss to Daniel Hand in the SCC semifinals.

The Ridgefield-Cheshire winner moves on to play either seventh-seed Staples or 10th-seed Wilton in the quarterfinals on Friday or Saturday at the site of the higher-ranked team.

Rosters and results for today’s Ridgefield-Cheshire game are available here.

Boys soccer: After starting the Class LL tournament with a 3-2 victory over FCIAC rival Bridgeport Central, fifth-seed Ridgefield (13-4-1) meets another conference foe when it hosts 19th-seed Staples today (Nov. 8) at 6 p.m. at Tiger Hollow.

Staples (10-5-5) beat 12th-seed Stamford, 1-0, in double overtime, in a first-round game Monday.

Ridgefield and Staples played to a 0-0 tie during a regular-season game Oct. 12 in Ridgefield.

The Ridgefield-Staples winner is guaranteed to see yet another FCIAC opponent, as it faces either 20th-seed Norwalk or 29th-seed Fairfield Warde in the quarterfinals on Friday at the site of the higher-ranked team.

Rosters and results for today’s Ridgefield-Staples game are available here.

Girls soccer: After a bye in the first round, seventh-seed Ridgefield (12-3-3) plays 10th-seed Southington in a Class LL second-round game Thursday (Nov. 9) at 4 p.m. at Tiger Hollow.

Southington defeated 23rd-seed Hall, 1-0, in a first-round game Monday in Southington.

The Ridgefield-Southington winner advances to play either second-seed Enfield or 18th-seed Cheshire in the Class LL quarterfinals on Saturday at the site of the higher-ranked team.

Rosters and results for tomorrow’s Ridgefield-Southington game are available here.

Girls volleyball: Third-seed Ridgefield received a bye in the first round of the Class LL tournament and will play 19th-seed New Canaan in a second-round match Thursday (Nov. 9) at 5 p.m. at Ridgefield High.

New Canaan edged 14th-seed Westhill, 3-2, in the first round on Monday.

The Ridgefield-New Canaan winner moves on to meet either sixth-seed Greenwich or 11th-seed Newington in the Class LL quarterfinals on Saturday at the site of the higher-ranked team.

Rosters and results for tomorrow’s Ridgefield-New Canaan match are available here.