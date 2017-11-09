Way of the Sword opens art gallery

Way of the Sword will exhibit paintings from local artist Sally Aldrich from Saturday, Nov. 11, through Thursday, Dec. 28, in its new art gallery, The Gallery at Way.

The sword fencing business will officially open its gallery during a reception from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11.

Aldrich is an active member of the Ridgefield Guild of Artists and teaches a clay-making class to young children at the Boys & Girls Club.

Way of the Sword is located at 21 Governor Street.

For more information about the exhibit, email [email protected]