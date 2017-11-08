New physicians join OrthoConnecticut

OrthoConnecticut and Danbury Orthopedics welcomed five new physicians to its practice last month, including Ridgefield residents Dr. James Depuy, Dr. David Kloth, and Dr. Paul Tomaszewski.

Dr. Justin Paul and Dr. Jesse Hochkeppel were also welcomed to the practice this fall.

Dr. Depuy will be seeing patients in his Ridgefield office.

To schedule an appointment with any of the physicians at OrthoConnecticut (Danbury Orthopedics/New Milford Orthopedics), visit www.myorthoct.com or call 203-797-1500.