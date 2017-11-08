New physicians join OrthoConnecticut

The Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on November 8, 2017 in Business, Community, People · 0 Comments

Dr. David Kloth, Dr. Paul Tomaszewski, Dr. Justin Paul, Dr. Jesse Hochkeppel, and Dr. James Depuy have joined OrthoConnecticut.

OrthoConnecticut and Danbury Orthopedics welcomed five new physicians to its practice last month, including Ridgefield residents Dr. James Depuy, Dr. David Kloth, and Dr. Paul Tomaszewski.

Dr. Justin Paul and Dr. Jesse Hochkeppel were also welcomed to the practice this fall.

Dr. Depuy will be seeing patients in his Ridgefield office.  

To schedule an appointment with any of the physicians at OrthoConnecticut (Danbury Orthopedics/New Milford Orthopedics), visit www.myorthoct.com or call 203-797-1500.

