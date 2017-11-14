The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: Oct. 25-Nov. 2

By The Ridgefield Press on November 14, 2017 in Business, Community, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Five houses, two condominiums and a townhouse worth $3,792,673 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi Oct. 25 through Nov. 2, with $9,481 collected in conveyance taxes. Transfers included:

629 Danbury Road Unit 36 (Stonehouse Commons): Heather Studwell of Port Chester, N.Y., to Ali Saleh and Joanne Stratigakis of White Plains, N.Y.

94 Old Washington Road: Charles and Mona Senner to Robert and Ann Heck of Lagrangeville, N.Y., Oct. 27, $325,000.

107 Poplar Road: Mark and Lorna Jones of Danbury to Stephen and Tacey Dressel, Oct. 30, $500,000.

15 Keeler Place: Sandra Ehrlich to Alexander and Gertruda Lendvai of Ontario, Canada, Oct. 30, $875,000.

14 Harvey Road: Frank and Patricia Horvath to Matthew Dreskin and Max Cotton, Nov. 1, $395,000.

77 Sunset Lane Unit 232: Charter Group Partners of Brookfield to Wendell and Anne Raddatz, Nov. 1, $549,173.

9 Neds Lane: John Baldaserini to Jane Pirone and Sara Waters of Brooklyn, N.Y., Nov. 1, $620,000.

111 Olcott Way (Casagmo): Ben Bolan to Eduard and Oskana Keymer of Stamford, Nov. 2, $243,500.

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield property transfers: April 28-May 9
  2. Ridgefield property transfers: May 16-24
  3. Ridgefield property transfers: May 25-26
  4. Ridgefield property transfers: Aug. 1-8

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Obituary: James D. Greene Sr., 74, formerly of Ridgefield Next Post Career workshops at Ridgefield Continuing Education
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress