Ridgefield property transfers: Oct. 25-Nov. 2

Five houses, two condominiums and a townhouse worth $3,792,673 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi Oct. 25 through Nov. 2, with $9,481 collected in conveyance taxes. Transfers included:

629 Danbury Road Unit 36 (Stonehouse Commons): Heather Studwell of Port Chester, N.Y., to Ali Saleh and Joanne Stratigakis of White Plains, N.Y.

94 Old Washington Road: Charles and Mona Senner to Robert and Ann Heck of Lagrangeville, N.Y., Oct. 27, $325,000.

107 Poplar Road: Mark and Lorna Jones of Danbury to Stephen and Tacey Dressel, Oct. 30, $500,000.

15 Keeler Place: Sandra Ehrlich to Alexander and Gertruda Lendvai of Ontario, Canada, Oct. 30, $875,000.

14 Harvey Road: Frank and Patricia Horvath to Matthew Dreskin and Max Cotton, Nov. 1, $395,000.

77 Sunset Lane Unit 232: Charter Group Partners of Brookfield to Wendell and Anne Raddatz, Nov. 1, $549,173.

9 Neds Lane: John Baldaserini to Jane Pirone and Sara Waters of Brooklyn, N.Y., Nov. 1, $620,000.

111 Olcott Way (Casagmo): Ben Bolan to Eduard and Oskana Keymer of Stamford, Nov. 2, $243,500.